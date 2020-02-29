LiquidApps Achieves Market Cap of $6.47 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $6.47 million and $56,333.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps token can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bancor Network and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

DAPP is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,027,332,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,418,431 tokens. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

