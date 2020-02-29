Liquidity Network (LQD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $66,716.00

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Over the last week, Liquidity Network has traded up 5% against the US dollar. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $66,716.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidity Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.13 or 0.02535596 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00225963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00047797 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00131391 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network’s launch date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid.

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

