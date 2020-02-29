Lisk Price Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00015272 BTC on exchanges including Binance, BitBay, Exrates and OKEx. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $161.13 million and $5.62 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00024075 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00013197 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00019354 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 121.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007983 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005866 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 138,362,974 coins and its circulating supply is 122,277,263 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, Bittrex, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Coinbe, Livecoin, Huobi, COSS, CoinEgg, BitBay, Bitbns, ChaoEX, Coindeal, Poloniex, Bit-Z, Coinroom, Exrates, Upbit, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.