Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits One Day Volume of $127,994.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $127,994.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, Braziliex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.31 or 0.02870325 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000074 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,473.13 or 0.86402836 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 665,301,957 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Braziliex, SouthXchange, YoBit, Mercatox, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

