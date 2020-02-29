Litecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $3.78 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $58.90 or 0.00682299 BTC on exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, CoinsBank, BitcoinTrade and Bitinka. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a market cap of $3.78 billion and approximately $4.24 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011079 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007621 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 64,191,825 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, Bleutrade, Indodax, WEX, Vebitcoin, Bitstamp, Koinim, Koinex, WazirX, BL3P, Trade Satoshi, Kuna, DOBI trade, CoinFalcon, Huobi, Coinroom, CoinEgg, BiteBTC, Trade By Trade, TOPBTC, Mercatox, QBTC, Tripe Dice Exchange, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bitfinex, HBUS, Gate.io, OpenLedger DEX, Iquant, TDAX, C-CEX, Bittrex, Bitsane, Cryptomate, Bit-Z, Coinut, RightBTC, ABCC, BX Thailand, BigONE, BitBay, OKEx, BitForex, Exrates, Bitso, CryptoBridge, Nanex, Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Kraken, ChaoEX, DigiFinex, CoinExchange, BitcoinTrade, Independent Reserve, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bithesap, C-Patex, CPDAX, Instant Bitex, Altcoin Trader, Koineks, HitBTC, Bithumb, Bibox, Bitmaszyna, FCoin, LakeBTC, Coinbase Pro, Braziliex, BTCC, Fatbtc, C2CX, Upbit, Bitbank, BtcTrade.im, Binance, CoinsBank, Cryptohub, Graviex, Coinbe, DSX, Bits Blockchain, EXX, BTC-Alpha, Covesting, BtcTurk, Poloniex, Crex24, MBAex, Cobinhood, xBTCe, OKCoin.cn, Mercado Bitcoin, Negocie Coins, DragonEX, Sistemkoin, CoinEx, Kucoin, Bitlish, Coindeal, Liquid, Coinone, YoBit, Bitinka, Coinsquare, Bitbns, BCEX, BitMarket, BTC Markets, Exmo, Zebpay, CoinTiger, SouthXchange, BTC Trade UA, BitFlip, B2BX, Cryptopia, IDCM, COSS, ZB.COM, Stellarport, Korbit, Liqui, Gatecoin, QuadrigaCX, Buda, OTCBTC, LocalTrade, OKCoin International, LBank, CoinBene, Ovis, Coinsuper, Livecoin, Bittylicious, GOPAX and TradeOgre. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

