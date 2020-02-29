Litecred Market Cap Achieves $13,084.00 (LTCR)

Litecred (CURRENCY:LTCR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Over the last week, Litecred has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. Litecred has a total market cap of $13,084.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Litecred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecred coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.01010290 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00040889 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00016401 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00203782 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00070800 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001959 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00314889 BTC.

Litecred Coin Profile

Litecred (LTCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. It launched on January 16th, 2016. Litecred’s total supply is 30,227,750 coins. Litecred’s official Twitter account is @litecredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Litecred

Litecred can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

