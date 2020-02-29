Lition Price Down 20.4% Over Last Week (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 29th. During the last seven days, Lition has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lition token can now be purchased for $0.0586 or 0.00000676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, Bibox, IDEX and ProBit Exchange. Lition has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $305,231.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,670.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $225.32 or 0.02599692 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.36 or 0.03592325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.11 or 0.00681956 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00780169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011059 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00085834 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00029155 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.12 or 0.00578299 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Lition

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog.

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Bibox, Bilaxy, IDEX, ProBit Exchange and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

