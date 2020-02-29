Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Bought by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 569,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,018,000 after acquiring an additional 32,061 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 548,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,185,000 after acquiring an additional 125,376 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 314,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,754,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 180,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $159.68 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $149.80 and a one year high of $206.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cross Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.33.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $28,200.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 393,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,037,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $115,697.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,052.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,429 shares of company stock valued at $13,799,833 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

