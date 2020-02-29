Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS.

Shares of LYV stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.77. The company had a trading volume of 10,008,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,852. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.71 and a 200 day moving average of $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,518.87 and a beta of 1.13. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $55.77 and a 1-year high of $76.60.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Cfra raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim set a $84.00 price target on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

