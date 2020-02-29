LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in LKQ by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 219,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in LKQ by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 120,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in LKQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,484,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,382,000 after buying an additional 316,505 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,072,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of LKQ traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.58. 3,763,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,457. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.44. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price target on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim set a $38.00 price target on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.