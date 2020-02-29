LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the January 30th total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 451,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other LMP Automotive news, CEO Samer Tawfik acquired 171,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,361,033.83. Also, Director Elias Nadim Nader acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 666,736 shares of company stock worth $5,461,545.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LMP Automotive stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMPX traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $12.95. 114,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,341. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.46. LMP Automotive has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $49.30.

Separately, ThinkEquity started coverage on LMP Automotive in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles.

