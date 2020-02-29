Lobstex (LOBS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $116,646.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Graviex. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $351,401.00 and approximately $116,646.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lobstex has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00341731 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00010587 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00019310 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000110 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000967 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,698,219 coins and its circulating supply is 18,698,207 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.