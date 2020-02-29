LockTrip Price Reaches $0.40 (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. One LockTrip token can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00004662 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, IDEX, Mercatox and Bancor Network. LockTrip has a market cap of $6.02 million and $11,218.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LockTrip has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00018773 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003860 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LockTrip Token Profile

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LATOKEN, YoBit, HitBTC, Fatbtc, Bancor Network, IDEX, Mercatox and Gatecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

