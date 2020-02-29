Loki Price Tops $0.31 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 29th. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00003597 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Loki has a total market cap of $14.32 million and $11,821.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loki has traded down 14.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,642.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $223.77 or 0.02593436 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $309.56 or 0.03587675 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00681106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00774016 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011091 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00085859 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00576665 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 46,190,585 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. The official website for Loki is loki.network.

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

