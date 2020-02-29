Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lonestar Resources US’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Lonestar Resources US posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 181.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lonestar Resources US will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lonestar Resources US.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LONE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lonestar Resources US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 241,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 48,505 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LONE traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $1.38. 116,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,329. Lonestar Resources US has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.02.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

