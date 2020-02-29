Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,635,401 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,829 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 5.2% of Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Microsoft worth $1,046,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 15.6% in the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 46,511 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 7.3% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 80,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Microsoft by 54.8% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 696,600 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,848,000 after purchasing an additional 246,600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 66,511 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 8.9% in the third quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 333,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $46,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $162.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,232.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.87 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

