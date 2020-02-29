Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Short Interest Update

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the January 30th total of 5,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 24,237 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPX traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.45. 2,110,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,456. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.16. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $34.35. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.63 and a beta of 1.44.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Louisiana-Pacific had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.76%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stephens lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

