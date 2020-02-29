LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Short Interest Up 7.0% in February

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the January 30th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LSB Industries in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in LSB Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in LSB Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of NYSE:LXU traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $1.95. 331,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,517. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24. LSB Industries has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 4.40.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.33). LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.71 million. Research analysts predict that LSB Industries will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.