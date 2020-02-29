LSV Asset Management Acquires 11,200 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,318,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 5.09% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $25,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 880,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,778,000 after buying an additional 16,012 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 304.4% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 514,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,823,000 after acquiring an additional 387,113 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 20,333 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 266,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 41,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 22,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETH opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $346.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $23.11.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $174.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ethan Allen Interiors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

