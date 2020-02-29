LSV Asset Management Acquires 840,209 Shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 293.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,126,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840,209 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.88% of Cadence Bancorp worth $20,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,663,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 15,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CADE. ValuEngine raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

In other news, Director Marc J. Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $403,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerry W. Powell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $70,050.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 35,887 shares of company stock valued at $568,170. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

CADE opened at $14.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.88. Cadence Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $194.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.70%.

Cadence Bancorp Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

