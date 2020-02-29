LSV Asset Management Buys 15,100 Shares of KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,087,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.87% of KEMET worth $29,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEM. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in KEMET in the 4th quarter worth about $82,155,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of KEMET by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,824,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,168,000 after acquiring an additional 410,497 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KEMET in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,907,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of KEMET in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,694,000. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KEMET by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,133,000 after acquiring an additional 215,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

KEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.20 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised KEMET from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE KEM opened at $26.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. KEMET Co. has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $27.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average is $23.45.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.43 million. KEMET had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 10.21%. KEMET’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KEMET Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert G. Paul sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $156,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,278.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

