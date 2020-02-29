LSV Asset Management Buys 322,900 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 881,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 322,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.23% of Devon Energy worth $22,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

DVN opened at $16.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Devon Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $35.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.49.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.56.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

