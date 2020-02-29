LSV Asset Management Buys 629,038 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,718,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629,038 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.50% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $20,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 49,048.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,277,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,062,000 after buying an additional 1,275,251 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 713,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after acquiring an additional 500,721 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,062,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 401.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 247,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 198,126 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 8.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.85 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

