LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,351 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.09% of Southwest Airlines worth $24,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 40.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,600 shares of the airline’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the airline’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hammer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 42,990 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $44.98 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

