LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,273,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 3.25% of Lantheus worth $26,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lantheus by 392.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LNTH shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Lantheus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The company has a market capitalization of $613.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average is $20.35.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Lantheus had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 45.81%. The business had revenue of $89.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 6,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $132,227.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,370.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $401,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,739,258.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,632 shares of company stock worth $1,039,423. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

