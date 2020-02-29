LSV Asset Management Has $18.24 Million Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 2,652.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465,221 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 448,321 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.32% of Synovus Financial worth $18,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNV. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 1,090.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

SNV opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.38. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.06 and a 1-year high of $40.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.60.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James downgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Synovus Financial to in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.