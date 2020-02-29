LSV Asset Management Has $22.18 Million Stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,177 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 92,381 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.70% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $22,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,098 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,408 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EGRX. BidaskClub downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $45.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $641.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.59. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $44.71 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

