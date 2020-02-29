LSV Asset Management Has $23.78 Million Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.19% of Walker & Dunlop worth $23,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter valued at about $2,111,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,250,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,159,000 after purchasing an additional 126,536 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 20.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

In other news, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 10,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $644,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,482. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 11,496 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $753,102.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,520.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WD opened at $64.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.32. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 136.36 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $217.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WD. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Compass Point lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lowered Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.