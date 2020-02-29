LSV Asset Management Increases Stake in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,641 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.15% of NetApp worth $21,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 225.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,724,020 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $90,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,671 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $38,592,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in NetApp by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,502,468 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $131,405,000 after buying an additional 570,720 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,711 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,543,000 after buying an additional 483,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in NetApp by 263.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 419,185 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $22,011,000 after buying an additional 304,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $46.72 on Friday. NetApp Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.55 and a 12-month high of $78.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average of $56.29.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). NetApp had a return on equity of 123.49% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $173,061.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,284 shares of company stock worth $333,743 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.26.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

