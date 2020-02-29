LSV Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 5.13% of Shoe Carnival worth $27,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 978.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 225,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 204,856 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,729,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after buying an additional 51,888 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 36,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCVL. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Shoe Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shoe Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

SCVL opened at $29.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $425.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.80. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average of $34.05.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $59,875.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,434 shares in the company, valued at $496,520.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

