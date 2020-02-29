LSV Asset Management Purchases 17,880 Shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 625,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 17,880 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.62% of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust worth $27,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CORR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.64. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $49.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.33%.

In other Corenergy Infrastructure Trust news, EVP Rebecca M. Sandring acquired 903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $40,093.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 5,179 shares in the company, valued at $229,947.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

