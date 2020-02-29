LSV Asset Management Purchases 49,800 Shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,237,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.05% of Retail Properties of America worth $29,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,505.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,656,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 56.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 33,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 132,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 309,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 369.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI opened at $10.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.44 and a beta of 0.58. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $120.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.66 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 61.11%.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

