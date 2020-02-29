LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.07% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $20,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $48.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $802.80 million, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.46. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.26 and a fifty-two week high of $68.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.03.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.78). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $834.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

