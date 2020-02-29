LSV Asset Management Sells 28,833 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,055,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,833 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 4.49% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $27,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 227.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on APTS. Compass Point cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, National Securities downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE APTS opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.48. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $444.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $124.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.64%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.