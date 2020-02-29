LSV Asset Management Sells 29,700 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,086,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.78% of Kelly Services worth $24,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KELYA. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Kelly Services by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kelly Services by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KELYA shares. BidaskClub raised Kelly Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.80. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $28.91.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 13.89%.

In other news, Director George S. Corona sold 8,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $178,661.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,458.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George S. Corona sold 20,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $443,523.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,066.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,779 shares of company stock valued at $658,032 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

