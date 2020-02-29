LSV Asset Management Sells 31,800 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.51% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $20,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,811,000 after buying an additional 71,922 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 680,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,755,000 after acquiring an additional 35,547 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 20,554 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 386,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 61,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 231,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 97,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $16.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $426.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.38. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $405.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.72%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCHN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

