LSV Asset Management Sells 32,100 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.99% of ScanSource worth $27,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in ScanSource by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,464,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,098,000 after purchasing an additional 208,461 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,418,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,499,000 after purchasing an additional 127,950 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 42,134 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 27,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 3rd quarter worth $615,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded ScanSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other news, Director Michael J. Grainger acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $102,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

SCSC stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $729.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.98. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $39.14.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $989.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.27 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

