LSV Asset Management Takes Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,861,984 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,000. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.69% of Callon Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $403,000. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 346,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 163,671 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 278,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 108,519 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $2.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00. The company has a market cap of $518.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $8.52.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.45 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 10.11%. Analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPE. Johnson Rice lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.10.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

