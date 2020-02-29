Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the January 30th total of 14,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Luby’s stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.36. 54,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,914. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $72.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.92. Luby’s has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02.

Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Luby’s had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $71.36 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Luby’s by 1,093.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 87,452 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Luby’s by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 28,790 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Luby’s by 9.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,151,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 100,400 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Luby’s by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

Luby’s Company Profile

Luby's, Inc provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Company-owned Restaurants, Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

