Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Lumber Liquidators from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:LL traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,910,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,954. The company has a market capitalization of $275.18 million, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $273.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.34 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

