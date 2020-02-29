Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) to report $82.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Luminex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.99 million. Luminex reported sales of $82.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Luminex will report full-year sales of $356.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $355.00 million to $359.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $393.12 million, with estimates ranging from $383.80 million to $405.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Luminex.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.27 million. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMNX. ValuEngine cut shares of Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Luminex to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Luminex stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.11 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.56. Luminex has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $25.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -171.43%.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Collins sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $143,297.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,911 shares in the company, valued at $939,105.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Luminex by 512.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Luminex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Luminex by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Luminex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Luminex by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

