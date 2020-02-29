LUNA (LUNA) Price Tops $0.21

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 29th. One LUNA coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bitrue, GOPAX and Coinone. During the last seven days, LUNA has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. LUNA has a market cap of $59.04 million and $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.59 or 0.02603381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00227485 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00047891 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00135338 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LUNA was first traded on September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUNA’s official website is terra.money. LUNA’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

LUNA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue, GOPAX, KuCoin, Upbit, GDAC, Coinone and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

