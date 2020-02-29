Lunyr Price Down 18.6% Over Last 7 Days (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 29th. Over the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lunyr has a market cap of $2.09 million and $3.80 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunyr token can currently be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00010499 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Binance and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $215.25 or 0.02479978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00227570 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00049112 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00129354 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr’s launch date was March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Gate.io, BiteBTC, Binance, BigONE, Liqui, Huobi, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

