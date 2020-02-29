Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the January 30th total of 120,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

LBC opened at $10.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $586.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21. Luther Burbank has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Luther Burbank will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is 26.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 77.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 9.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 5.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 142,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 66.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 26,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Luther Burbank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Luther Burbank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

