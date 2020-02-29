LUXCoin Market Cap Achieves $880,991.00 (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. One LUXCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. LUXCoin has a total market capitalization of $880,991.00 and $12,437.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LUXCoin has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 9,356,054 coins and its circulating supply is 7,775,590 coins. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

