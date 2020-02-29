LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) Short Interest Down 10.5% in February

LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 18,360,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the January 30th total of 20,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on LYFT from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on LYFT from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on LYFT from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on LYFT from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of LYFT in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $157,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,663 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $87,290.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,222 shares of company stock worth $1,607,061.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in LYFT by 723.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in LYFT during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in LYFT by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LYFT during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in LYFT during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 61.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYFT stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $38.12. The stock had a trading volume of 9,313,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,445,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.71. LYFT has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $88.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.69.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.49 million. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 279.94% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LYFT will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

