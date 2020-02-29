Lympo (LYM) Reaches Market Cap of $2.25 Million

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One Lympo token can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, Kucoin and Ethfinex. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and $15,825.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lympo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $212.45 or 0.02446868 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00225982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00049057 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00130651 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo launched on December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io.

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Allbit, Ethfinex, Fatbtc, Cobinhood, Kucoin, HADAX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.