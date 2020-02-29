M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) Short Interest Down 10.3% in February

M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 887,900 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the January 30th total of 990,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

MHO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities raised shares of M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. M/I Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

NYSE MHO traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,606. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.85. M/I Homes has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $48.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.90.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.12). M/I Homes had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $742.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that M/I Homes will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 15,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $672,902.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,395. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 29,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $1,235,409.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

