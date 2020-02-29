Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Short Interest Down 16.2% in February

Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the January 30th total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 599,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLI. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLI stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.98. 2,071,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,646. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.78. Mack Cali Realty has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.68 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLI. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

