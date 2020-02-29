Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Stock Position Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,797 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Mack Cali Realty worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 230,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 7.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLI opened at $18.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. Mack Cali Realty had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.68 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Mack Cali Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mack Cali Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.14.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

